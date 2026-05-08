Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 5.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 498.59 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 5.83% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 498.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.498.59480.9416.7717.2692.4492.4575.1179.6955.8559.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News