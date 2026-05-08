Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 5.83% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 498.59 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 5.83% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 498.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales498.59480.94 4 OPM %16.7717.26 -PBDT92.4492.45 0 PBT75.1179.69 -6 NP55.8559.31 -6
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST