Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 535.45 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 7.13% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 535.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 523.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.535.45523.5316.1917.4496.3599.4778.7084.6658.5163.00

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