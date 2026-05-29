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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 55.71% to Rs 138.86 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 16.45% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.71% to Rs 138.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 25.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 386.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales138.8689.18 56 386.71300.38 29 OPM %9.5512.16 -9.7510.55 - PBDT12.9410.65 22 37.7032.60 16 PBT11.859.81 21 33.3729.54 13 NP8.787.54 16 25.1322.13 14

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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