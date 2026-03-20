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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes gains after bagging Rs 17-cr order from Agrawal Infracab

Vibhor Steel Tubes gains after bagging Rs 17-cr order from Agrawal Infracab

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Vibhor Steel Tubes gained 2.83% to Rs 116.10 after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 16.87 crore from Agrawal Infracab for the supply of transmission towers.

According to an exchange filing, the total value of the order is Rs 16.87 crore, while the execution timeline has not been disclosed.

The company also clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Vibhor Steel Tubes is engaged in the business of manufacturing of ERW pipes & tubes, galvanized pipes & tubes, transmission line towers and crash barriers. The companys standalone net profit declined 51.6% to Rs 1.66 crore, despite a 21.9% increase in net sales to Rs. 301.50 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Q3 FY25.

 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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