Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 293.69 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 38.54% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 293.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.293.69230.964.114.408.446.582.624.181.933.14

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