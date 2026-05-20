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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 42.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 16.24% to Rs 335.13 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 42.12% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 335.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.32% to Rs 8.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1149.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 996.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales335.13288.30 16 1149.35996.38 15 OPM %4.593.86 -3.783.67 - PBDT11.319.36 21 30.4627.27 12 PBT5.476.65 -18 13.7016.86 -19 NP2.574.44 -42 8.7911.77 -25

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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