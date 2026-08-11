Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 177.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.90% to Rs 79.28 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 177.90% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 90.90% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.79.2841.5326.1019.5020.337.7219.677.0914.845.34

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