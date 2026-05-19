Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 45.05% to Rs 45.09 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.05% to Rs 45.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.98% to Rs 186.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.0982.06 -45 186.15281.96 -34 OPM %13.75-9.75 -12.813.15 - PBDT5.52-8.71 LP 21.574.67 362 PBT4.88-9.40 LP 19.082.21 763 NP7.52-7.87 LP 17.48-0.47 LP
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST