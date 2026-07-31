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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 76.98% to Rs 44.90 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 76.98% to Rs 44.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.9025.37 77 OPM %25.6114.74 -PBDT6.343.82 66 PBT1.380.38 263 NP1.45-3.02 LP

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST