Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 122.68 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 10.50% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 48.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 380.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales122.68109.53 12 380.03382.30 -1 OPM %16.8218.24 -20.5217.91 - PBDT19.9419.53 2 75.0267.58 11 PBT17.8017.59 1 65.7859.99 10 NP13.1511.90 11 48.9643.40 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST