Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 10.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 122.68 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 10.50% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.81% to Rs 48.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 380.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 382.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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