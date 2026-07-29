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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 34.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 34.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 66.42% to Rs 146.28 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 34.80% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.42% to Rs 146.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales146.2887.90 66 OPM %17.7823.36 -PBDT25.1919.52 29 PBT23.0217.15 34 NP17.1212.70 35

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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