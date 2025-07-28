Monday, July 28, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vidhi Specialty jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Vidhi Specialty jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rallied 4.25% to Rs 416.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 50.47% to Rs 12.70 crore on 5.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 87.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.73% YoY to Rs 17.15 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total expenses fell 0.03% to Rs 71.24 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 71.26 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 47.20 crore (up 21.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 3.34 crore (up 34.68% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 1.49 crore (up 238.64% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share having face value of Rs 1 each for FY26.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredientsis a leading manufacturer of superior synthetic and natural food grade colours; providing customers with world class color solutions in applications of foods & beverages, confectionaries, pharmaceuticals, feeds, cosmetics, inkjet inks and salt free colors.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

