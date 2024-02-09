Sensex (    %)
                        
Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 7.94 crore
Net profit of Vidli Restaurants rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.946.97 14 OPM %20.158.61 -PBDT1.460.61 139 PBT0.840.55 53 NP0.560.40 40
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

