Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 7.94 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.946.9720.158.611.460.610.840.550.560.40