Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 7.94 croreNet profit of Vidli Restaurants rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.946.97 14 OPM %20.158.61 -PBDT1.460.61 139 PBT0.840.55 53 NP0.560.40 40
