Vidya Wires climbs after Q4 sales surge 58% YoY to Rs 598 cr

Vidya Wires jumped 5.74% to Rs 56.53 after the company's sales jumped 57.5% to Rs 597.92 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 379.62 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company said that the quarter was marked by a historic milestone for the group, following the successful commencement of commercial production at its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALCU Industries.

On annual basis, the companys sales increased 24.4% to Rs 1834.74 crore in FY26 from Rs 1474.28 crore in FY25.

Vidya Wires is engaged in the manufacturing of winding and conductivity products. The company offers a wide portfolio of over 6,400 SKUs of copper and aluminium winding wires. It caters to a diversified customer base that includes Adani Wilmar, Atlanta Electricals, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, among others, with several clients maintaining long-standing business relationships.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.58% to Rs 15.42 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 29.26% YoY to Rs 448.16 crore in Q3 FY26.