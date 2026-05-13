Vidya Wires consolidated net profit rises 54.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.73% to Rs 598.78 croreNet profit of Vidya Wires rose 54.53% to Rs 19.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.73% to Rs 598.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 379.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.16% to Rs 57.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1839.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1480.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales598.78379.62 58 1839.641480.77 24 OPM %4.674.94 -4.664.31 - PBDT27.9518.22 53 81.5957.60 42 PBT26.8517.52 53 77.9554.77 42 NP19.6112.69 55 57.6640.56 42
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST