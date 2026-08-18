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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIETJET QAZAQSTAN selects AirGain for enhancing competitive insights and pricing strategy

VIETJET QAZAQSTAN selects AirGain for enhancing competitive insights and pricing strategy

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that VIETJET QAZAQSTAN has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced airfare pricing intelligence platform, to gain real time competitive insights and enhance its pricing strategy across key routes.

As VIETJET QAZAQSTAN builds its footprint in Central Asia, the airline is entering a market where pricing moves fast, and competition is only getting sharper. Instead of relying on delayed or fragmented data, the airline is moving toward a real-time view of the market where every pricing decision is backed by live competitive signals.

With AirGain, VIETJET QAZAQSTAN's commercial teams will be able to track fare movements across multiple channels, benchmark against competitors in real time, and spot pricing gaps before they impact performance. This shift allows the airline to stay aligned with demand, react faster to market changes, and maintain consistency across its pricing strategy.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST