Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 76.79% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 100.00% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.79% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.06% to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.47% to Rs 65.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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