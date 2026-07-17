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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 39.39% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.4911.36 54 OPM %25.3330.81 -PBDT4.193.08 36 PBT3.072.17 41 NP2.301.65 39

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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