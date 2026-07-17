Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 39.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of Vigor Plast India rose 39.39% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.96% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.4911.3625.3330.814.193.083.072.172.301.65

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