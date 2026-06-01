Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 142.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 685.44 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 142.14% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 685.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.25% to Rs 2366.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1830.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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