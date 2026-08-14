Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 426.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 622.50 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 426.42% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 622.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.622.50460.421.410.578.322.107.571.455.581.06

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