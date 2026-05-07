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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijay stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government, falls short of majority mark

Vijay stakes claim to form Tamil Nadu government, falls short of majority mark

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay has staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted support from 112 MLAs, according to reports. However, the Governor is understood to have asked the party to demonstrate support from at least 118 legislators, the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK won 108 seats in its electoral debut. The Indian National Congress, which secured five seats, has extended conditional support to Vijays party.

The Congress said its support would depend on keeping "communal forces" out of the alliance. The remark is being viewed as an indirect reference to parties aligned with the NDA.

 

TVK is continuing discussions with smaller parties and independents to bridge the numbers gap. Reports said the party has also explored support from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), though no formal arrangement has been announced.

The political developments have disrupted the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK in the state. TVKs performance marks the first hung Assembly in Tamil Nadu in decades.

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The DMK criticised the Congress decision to support TVK after the elections. Congress leaders defended the move, calling it part of the post-poll coalition process.

Preparations for Vijays possible swearing-in ceremony have reportedly begun in Chennai, though uncertainty over the numbers required to form a stable government remains.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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