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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre acquired Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre acquired Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati

Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

For a consideration of Rs 46 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre announced 100% acquisition of a well-established B2C focused integrated diagnostic centre, Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati, Assam through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a consideration of Rs 46 crore marking the Company's entry into the North-East India diagnostics market.

The transaction is expected to close within ~ three months, subject to the fulfilment of customary Conditions Precedent (CPs) and other terms and conditions as set out in the BTA.

Aligned with Vijaya's long-term growth strategy and its core principles of B2C-focused businesses, an integrated 'All Under One Roof' model and strategic geographic expansion, the transaction is a natural fit for the Company. It complements Vijaya's growing presence in West Bengal and extends its proven concentric-circles approach into the North-East, creating a strategic platform for further expansion across the region.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST