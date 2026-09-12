Vijaya Diagnostic Centre acquired Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati
For a consideration of Rs 46 cr
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre announced 100% acquisition of a well-established B2C focused integrated diagnostic centre, Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati, Assam through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for a consideration of Rs 46 crore marking the Company's entry into the North-East India diagnostics market.
The transaction is expected to close within ~ three months, subject to the fulfilment of customary Conditions Precedent (CPs) and other terms and conditions as set out in the BTA.
Aligned with Vijaya's long-term growth strategy and its core principles of B2C-focused businesses, an integrated 'All Under One Roof' model and strategic geographic expansion, the transaction is a natural fit for the Company. It complements Vijaya's growing presence in West Bengal and extends its proven concentric-circles approach into the North-East, creating a strategic platform for further expansion across the region.
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST