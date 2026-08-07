Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 37.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 230.98 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 37.60% to Rs 53.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 230.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.230.98188.0542.6639.1096.0773.1070.9452.2153.1038.59

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