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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre CTO Sai Siva Prasad resigns

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre CTO Sai Siva Prasad resigns

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre announced its chief technology officer (CTO), Sai Siva Prasad, has resigned from the services of the company due to personal reasons.

According to a regulatory filing, Prasad's resignation will take effect from August 8, 2026, which will be his last working day with the company.

The diagnostic services provider said it places on record its appreciation for the services rendered by Prasad and acknowledged his contributions during his tenure with the company.

No further details regarding his successor were disclosed in the filing.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of Indias largest integrated diagnostic chains. The company offers comprehensive diagnostic services ranging from basic pathology to high-end radiology.

 

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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