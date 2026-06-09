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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic CFO Ankit Shah resigns

Vijaya Diagnostic CFO Ankit Shah resigns

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Ankit Shah.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Shah will cease to hold the position on or before July 24, 2026.

The company did not disclose the reason for the resignation in the filing. Further details regarding the appointment of a new CFO are awaited.

The disclosure was made in compliance with regulatory requirements under stock exchange listing norms.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of Indias largest integrated diagnostic chains. The company offers comprehensive diagnostic services ranging from basic pathology to high-end radiology.

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The companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.64% to Rs 47.92 crore on 26.62% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 219.37 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

The scrip shed 0.09% to Rs 1305.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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