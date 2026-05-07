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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viji Finance standalone net profit rises 216.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Viji Finance standalone net profit rises 216.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 298.31% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance rose 216.18% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 298.31% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1058.82% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.03% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.350.59 298 5.082.33 118 OPM %90.2189.83 -65.5518.88 - PBDT2.040.83 146 2.970.57 421 PBT1.960.74 165 2.640.22 1100 NP2.150.68 216 1.970.17 1059

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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