Viji Finance standalone net profit rises 216.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 298.31% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Viji Finance rose 216.18% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 298.31% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1058.82% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.03% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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