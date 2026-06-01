Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1370.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.46% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality rose 1370.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.92% to Rs 56.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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