Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1370.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.46% to Rs 17.12 croreNet profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality rose 1370.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.92% to Rs 56.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.1211.61 47 56.0038.91 44 OPM %29.5616.28 -22.7117.96 - PBDT4.751.82 161 10.886.21 75 PBT2.560.22 1064 2.531.01 150 NP1.470.10 1370 0.140.60 -77
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST