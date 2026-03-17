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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2026.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd, Mukta Arts Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2026.

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd tumbled 12.73% to Rs 41.88 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4672 shares in the past one month.

 

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd lost 10.42% to Rs 1372.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 186 shares in the past one month.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 12.79. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1718 shares in the past one month.

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Mukta Arts Ltd dropped 8.36% to Rs 42.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1290 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd plummeted 8.18% to Rs 59.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 361 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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