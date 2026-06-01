Vikram Kamats Hospitality standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 7.73 croreNet profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.82% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 29.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.736.44 20 29.2222.70 29 OPM %16.568.07 -15.649.91 - PBDT1.010.93 9 5.682.73 108 PBT0.240.41 -41 3.000.81 270 NP0.140.31 -55 2.140.61 251
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST