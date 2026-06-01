Vikram Kamats Hospitality standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 54.84% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.82% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 29.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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