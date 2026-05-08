Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 1452.82 croreNet profit of Vikram Solar rose 21.86% to Rs 110.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 1452.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1193.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 236.42% to Rs 470.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 4802.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3423.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1452.821193.52 22 4802.253423.45 40 OPM %16.1418.74 -19.0914.37 - PBDT196.15183.10 7 814.59373.37 118 PBT139.05140.86 -1 652.58217.36 200 NP110.4290.61 22 470.42139.83 236
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST