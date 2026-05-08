Vikram Solar Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 110 cr

Vikram Solar reported a 21.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.42 crore on a 21.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,452.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax fell 1.28% to Rs 139.04 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 140.85 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA were at Rs 235 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 5% increase from Rs 224 crore reported in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin reduced to 16% in Q4 FY26 from 19% in Q4 FY25.

Order book stood at 8.2 GW as of 31st March 2026. Domestic operations accounted for 87% of total revenue, while exports contributed the remaining 13%.

The board of directors has approved the appointment and re-appointments of key managerial personnel and directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing general meeting.

The company has appointed Sameer Nagpal as Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from May 07, 2026. He will be liable to retire by rotation.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Gyanesh Chaudhary as Chairman & Managing Director for a further term of three years with effect from September 28, 2026. He will continue to be liable to retire by rotation.

In addition, Ratnabali Kakkar has been re-appointed as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years with effect from December 12, 2026.

The company has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 3,726 crore to set up a 6 GW backward-integrated wafer and ingot manufacturing facility at its Gangaikondan site in Tamil Nadu by FY29.

The project marks the first phase of the companys planned 12 GW roadmap, which is targeted to be commissioned by FY30. The expansion is aimed at transforming the company from a component provider into a fully integrated solar manufacturing player. The initiative is also expected to support Indias push for supply chain indigenisation and reduce dependence on imports in the solar sector.

Vikram Solar manufactures solar PV modules and also provides EPC and O&M services.

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