Vikram Solar secures 124 MW module supply order for solar project in Andhra Pradesh
Vikram Solar has secured a 124 MW module supply order for a solar project in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The order is placed by Capital Energy.
Under the agreement, Vikram Solar will supply its high-efficiency G12R TOPCon modules, with rated capacities ranging from 620 Wp to 630 Wp. Module supplies are scheduled to commence in October 2026.
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST