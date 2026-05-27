Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 109.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.32% to Rs 37.77 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 109.34% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.32% to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 375.31% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 134.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.7727.11 39 134.10126.23 6 OPM %31.6424.64 -40.3135.40 - PBDT12.777.56 69 55.2246.65 18 PBT12.016.93 73 52.2544.13 18 NP8.524.07 109 38.508.10 375
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST