Saturday, June 27, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering announces cancellation of order worth Rs 354.21 cr

Vikran Engineering announces cancellation of order worth Rs 354.21 cr

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Vikran Engineering announced the cancellation of order worth Rs 354.21 crore from Ellume Energy MH Solar One (SPV) due to prolonged delays in achieving the necessary project readiness milestones at the client's end. The client was unable to provide the required Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), work commencement approvals, design clearances, scope finalization, and mobilization permissions within the expected timelines. Consequently, the commencement of the project remained uncertain, making execution of the work order commercially unviable.

The order pertained to turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract for the 100 MW AC Solar Power Project in Maharashtra.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma's API unit clears USFDA inspection with two observations

Aurobindo Pharma's API unit clears USFDA inspection with two observations

India Ratings and Research reaffimrs ratings of DCW at 'A/A1'

India Ratings and Research reaffimrs ratings of DCW at 'A/A1'

Tilaknagar Industries invests additional Rs 2 cr in Bartisans

Tilaknagar Industries invests additional Rs 2 cr in Bartisans

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Dapsone Gel

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Dapsone Gel

Crisil Ratings revises ratings outlook of Venus Pipes to 'positive'

Crisil Ratings revises ratings outlook of Venus Pipes to 'positive'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift