Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 141.59 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering declined 29.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 141.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales141.59159.16 -11 OPM %7.9714.23 -PBDT6.528.02 -19 PBT5.437.39 -27 NP3.995.65 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 42.26% in the June 2026 quarter

TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST