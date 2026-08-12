Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.04% to Rs 141.59 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering declined 29.38% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 141.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.141.59159.167.9714.236.528.025.437.393.995.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News