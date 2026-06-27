Vikran Engineering secures 969 MW AC solar power project of Rs 3,517.98 cr

Vikran Engineeringhas accepted a work order dated 26 June 2026 from NOPL Solar Projects(NOPL) for Designing, Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning on Turnkey EPC Basis (including Supply of Solar PV Modules and Inverters) for development of a 969 MW AC Solar Power Project at multiple locations in the State of Maharashtra, aggregating to Rs 3,517.98 crore.

The Company had earlier accepted a work order from Onix Renewable on 23 December 2025 for execution of the EPC works for the 600 MW project for Rs 2035.26 crore. Against the said earlier arrangement, work to the extent of around Rs 388.67 crore had been tentatively executed and the balance order value of around Rs 1,893.26 crore stands mutually cancelled pursuant to the revised contractual arrangement.

Pursuant to the acquisition of 100% equity stake in NOPL by the Company, the project execution structure has been realigned and the EPC works for the project will now be executed directly under the work order awarded by developer (NOPL). Accordingly, the earlier work order issued by Onix Renewable has been mutually cancelled and replaced by the direct Work Order from NOPL for the same project vide letter dated 23 June 2026 from Onix Renewable to NOPL and Company. This change is solely on account of the restructuring of contractual arrangements following the acquisition and does not arise due to any dispute, default or performance-related issue.