Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 695.91 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 4.48% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 695.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 541.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales695.91541.97 28 OPM %24.5029.46 -PBDT179.48166.71 8 PBT147.76141.16 5 NP108.86104.19 4
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST