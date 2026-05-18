Vinati Organics invests additional Rs 19.88 cr in Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 1,98,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs 19,88,00,000/- by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and the issued shares rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of Veeral Organics.