Vinati Organics invests Rs 22.95 cr in Veeral Organics
Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 2,29,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs 22.95 crore by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and the issued shares rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of Veeral Organics.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST