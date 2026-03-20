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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinati Organics invests Rs 22.95 cr in Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics invests Rs 22.95 cr in Veeral Organics

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 2,29,50,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs 22.95 crore by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and the issued shares rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of Veeral Organics.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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