Vinati Organics posts over 12% YoY fall in Q1 PAT

Vinati Organics has reported 12.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.82 crore despite a 15.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 695.91 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 557.15 crore, up 15.1% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 46.7% YoY), higher power & fuel costs (up 21.7% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 16.6% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 147.76 crore, down by 7.8% from Rs 160.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.

The scrip rose 0.35% to currently trade at Rs 1305 on the BSE.

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