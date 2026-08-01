Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.095.073.944.540.180.180.050.050.040.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News