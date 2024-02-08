Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060.03 100 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
