Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.060.03 100 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

