Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 1009.30 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 5.89% to Rs 103.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 1009.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1231.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.55% to Rs 220.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 3593.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4054.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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