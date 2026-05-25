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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 5.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 18.02% to Rs 1009.30 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 5.89% to Rs 103.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 1009.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1231.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.55% to Rs 220.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 3593.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4054.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1009.301231.22 -18 3593.214054.40 -11 OPM %7.017.15 -6.166.38 - PBDT143.86153.83 -6 313.01293.07 7 PBT137.86148.16 -7 292.02269.64 8 NP103.47109.94 -6 220.18202.84 9

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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