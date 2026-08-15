Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 27.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 33.60 crore

Net profit of Vinny Overseas declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.6025.425.154.522.041.770.340.360.210.29

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