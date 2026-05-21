Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 58.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 37.10 crore

Net profit of Vinny Overseas declined 58.42% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 37.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.14% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 124.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

37.1032.27124.62121.574.071.644.324.941.942.237.3612.240.360.981.367.190.421.010.925.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News