Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 58.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 37.10 croreNet profit of Vinny Overseas declined 58.42% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 37.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.14% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 124.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.1032.27 15 124.62121.57 3 OPM %4.071.64 -4.324.94 - PBDT1.942.23 -13 7.3612.24 -40 PBT0.360.98 -63 1.367.19 -81 NP0.421.01 -58 0.925.15 -82
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST