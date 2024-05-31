Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 66.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.78% to Rs 25.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 46.89% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 112.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vinny Overseas declined 66.36% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.78% to Rs 25.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.