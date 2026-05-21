Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.23% to Rs 165.31 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 34.34% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.23% to Rs 165.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.80% to Rs 72.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.26% to Rs 553.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales165.31105.14 57 553.05308.52 79 OPM %18.4918.40 -18.0217.18 - PBDT30.9018.94 63 98.3550.99 93 PBT28.2617.22 64 88.8944.15 101 NP21.0115.64 34 72.1940.15 80
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:32 PM IST