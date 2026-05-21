Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.23% to Rs 165.31 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 34.34% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.23% to Rs 165.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.80% to Rs 72.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.26% to Rs 553.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

165.31105.14553.05308.5218.4918.4018.0217.1830.9018.9498.3550.9928.2617.2288.8944.1521.0115.6472.1940.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News