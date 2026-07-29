Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 58.45% to Rs 161.00 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 46.10% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.45% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales161.00101.61 58 OPM %19.6217.74 -PBDT30.7017.38 77 PBT27.8815.56 79 NP20.7914.23 46
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 5:04 PM IST