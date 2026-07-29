Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 46.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.45% to Rs 161.00 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 46.10% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.45% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.161.00101.6119.6217.7430.7017.3827.8815.5620.7914.23

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