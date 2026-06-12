Vintage Coffee jumps after SBI Funds Management buys stake via bulk deals
Vintage Coffee and Beverages rose 3.22% to Rs 164 after SBI Funds Management acquired about 3.79% equity in the company through bulk deals on the NSE on 11 June 2026.According to NSE bulk deal data, SBI Funds Management purchased a total of 55.33 lakh shares. The fund house acquired 38.52 lakh shares, representing 2.64% equity, at an average price of Rs 153.30 per share and another 16.82 lakh shares, or 1.15% equity, at Rs 158 per share.
On the selling side, Mansi Share and Stock Broking sold 7.68 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.53% equity, at an average price of Rs 156.60 per share. Sneha Sadhwani offloaded 25 lakh shares, representing 1.72% equity, at Rs 155.58 per share.
As of 31 March 2026, Sneha Sadhwani held 28.01 lakh shares, or 1.92% equity in the company.
According to the March 2026 shareholding pattern, the promoter and promoter group held a 34.65% stake in the company, while public shareholders owned the remaining 65.35%.
Vintage Coffee and Beverages is engaged in the trading and export of coffee and beverage products.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 34.34% to Rs 21.01 crore on a 57.23% rise in net sales to Rs 165.31 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:50 AM IST