Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 295.04% to Rs 5.57 croreNet profit of Vintron Informatics reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 295.04% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.571.41 295 OPM %6.64-11.35 -PBDT0.37-0.20 LP PBT0.36-0.31 LP NP0.36-0.45 LP
