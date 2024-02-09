Sensex (    %)
                        
Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 295.04% to Rs 5.57 crore
Net profit of Vintron Informatics reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 295.04% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.571.41 295 OPM %6.64-11.35 -PBDT0.37-0.20 LP PBT0.36-0.31 LP NP0.36-0.45 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

